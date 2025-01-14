Nation’s largest livestock research institute in Salem becomes operational

CHENNAI: The country’s largest livestock research institute — Advanced Institute of Integrated Research in Livestock and Animal Sciences (AIIRLAS) — in Thalavasal, Salem, commenced operations on Monday. Chief Minister M K Stalin, via video-conferencing, inaugurated the facility, which was established on 1,102.05 acres at `564.44 crore.

Equipped with modern technology, the campus has administrative buildings, research laboratories, guesthouses, and 126 structures comprising nine wings, including livestock farms, dog breeding units, a fodder research station and support facilities.

AIIRLAS director Dr Krishnakumar told TNIE that the institute houses around 120 animals, including native cattle breeds such as Pulikulam, Sindhi and Kangeyam, four breeds of goats, sheep and pigs. “A research station for fisheries has been operational for the past 20 days,” he said.

Highlighting that the institute focusses on animal preservation and skill development for students and entrepreneurs, he said, “It may take two years to gain recognition from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and other agencies. Afterwards, we will proceed with the admissions for PG and doctorate programmes. Until then, the institute will conduct research through the faculty members deployed by the state government. Additionally, PG students from TANUVAS will be allowed to use the facility for research.”

Krishnakumar said the institute is equipped to conduct research to enhance the genetic potential of Pulikulam and Kangeyam cattle breeds, and select and improve livestock. “A total of 30 faculty members, including professors and assistant professors, 20 veterinary science graduates, 19 NET/SLET-qualified members and 16 researchers in agriculture, have been posted to the AIIRLAS,” he added.

A press note mentioned that the institute aims to preserve and promote indigenous livestock and poultry breeds. It also plans to train 3,000 farmers annually to enhance their livelihood opportunities. AIIRLAS is equipped to produce 70 high-yielding native cows, 500 crossbred goats and sheep, 500 piglets, 20 lakh native chicks, and 20 lakh fingerlings annually, it added.

Official sources clarified that in 2021, a veterinary college opposite to the AIIRLAS was inaugurated. “Initially, the college was planned as a part of the AIIRLAS, but was later established as a separate institute affiliated with the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS). As a result, it was misinterpreted that the AIIRLAS itself had been inaugurated during the AIADMK regime,” said an official.