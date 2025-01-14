Nine Kanniyakumari fishers among 15 detained by British Navy

KANNIYAKUMARI: Fifteen Indian fishermen, including nine from Kanniyakumari district, were detained along with their mechanised boat in Diego Garcia, part of the British Indian Ocean Territory, for allegedly breaching the maritime boundary.

The boat ‘Benadicta’, owned by one J Paul Surgen, set sail from the Thengapattanam fishing harbour on December 29 with 15 crew members.

Speaking to TNIE, Surgen’s brother J Judes from Thoothoor said fishers from Thoothoor, Vallavilai and other coastal villages of Kanniyakumari district, including his brother, were onboard along with fishers from other states. The family members of the fishers said they initially received information about the detention on Saturday, and again on Monday.

Judes urged the district administration, the fisheries department and the state and central governments to intervene immediately and ensure the release of the detained fishers and their boat. “Our livelihoods depend on the boat,” he added.

When contacted, a top official said they did not receive any information from the government regarding the detention.