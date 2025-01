In 2015, residents of Venus Colony in Alwarpet were rudely awakened by a flood that entered their homes and rose to over two feet. The next four days and nights were traumatic with rainwater inside houses and no power, food or drinking water.

Later, it was learnt that the water accumulated in Anna Salai and Teynampet had been diverted by the corporation officials to this area. The water from areas as far as Stella Maris College and several colonies beyond it, despite protests by the residents earlier against such a plan, was diverted to a single stormwater drain on Sriram Srinivasa Road. The route for the water to go through was by Luz Church Road to Buckingham Canal, the path had been partially blocked by metro rail construction.

From January to August 2024, the corporation took no steps to avert a repetition of such a disaster. Resident associations were holding dialogues with the officials in charge. Suhasini Maniratnam personally met the government’s senior officials with an appeal for help. In response to a new storm, a water drain to connect Murrays Gate Road to a collection point on Eldams Road was built in a record time of 10 days.

The residents invited Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central) Praveen Kumar, who met them on September 3, when over 100 residents gathered to present their requests and suggestions. Works like desilting stormwater drains, reconstructing a defunct drain, and constructing temporary drains to bypass tree roots that were blocking the drains were taken up and are monitored by him through periodic visits around the area.