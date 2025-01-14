Passengers seen thronged on platforms to board local trains at Egmore railway station in Chennai.
Passenger train derails in Tamil Nadu

According to officials, no one was injured and the traffic was restored in about 3 hours.
CHENNAI: A coach of a MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train bound for Puducherry derailed near Villupuram on Tuesday, an official said and a major accident was averted as the loco pilot noticed it and quickly halted the train.

No one was injured and the traffic was restored in about 3 hours, the official said adding the cause of derailment would be known only following completion of an inquiry, which has been ordered.

When the Villupuram-Puducherry train with approximately 500 passengers, soon after its departure from Villupuram at 5. 25 am, was crossing a curve, a coach derailed and the loco pilot swiftly stopped the train.

The derailment led to disruption of train services in the Villupuram route till 8. 30 am.

The Villupuram-Puducherry MEMU is a short distance train covering about 38 km.

