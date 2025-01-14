People talking about social justice should follow Vallalar: TN Governor R N Ravi

KRISHNAGIRI: Social justice has been spoken about in Tamil Nadu for more than six decades, but violence against Dalits has increased and caste-related violence continues, so those who are speaking about social justice should follow Vallalar’s preaching, Governor R N Ravi has said.

Speaking in the fifth anniversary event organised by Vallalarin Vivegam Foundation at Hosur on Monday, he said “While the world is looking and trying to understand Bharat culture, social discrimination and caste discrimination prevail across the country. They were solved at various places and it should be eradicated.

But in the land of Vallalar, where social justice has been spoken about for more than six decades, in morning, evening, and night, violence against Dalit brothers and sisters has increased, and caste-related violence continues. So to bring a change, people, especially those who are speaking more about social justice, should follow Vallalar to change such things.”

Stating that he was pained after seeing the atrocities committed against Dalits and caste discrimination, the governor said “Tamil Nadu is the land of many devotional leaders. Even Swami Vivekananda got a national awakening here. He carried the values of Bharat to many countries. During the period of Vallalar, Bharat was under the control of foreigners like the British, French, and others.

The lives of people turned miserable and people were exploited. In the 19th century Vallalar appeared to restore ‘dharma’ when society was divided as untouchables, upper and lower castes. Sanatan Dharma says the whole world is family, we all are one. Sanatan Dharma includes all human beings, plants, and animals in a family.”

Further, Ravi stressed that Vallalar’s followers should take his preaching to every household, school and college, to eradicate inequality and violence.

Over 300 police personnel were deployed in Hosur in view of the governor’s visit.