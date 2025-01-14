RTO in Dharmapuri conducted checks on 19k vehicles, collected Rs 3.41cr fine

DHARMAPURI: The Regional Transport Office in Dharmapuri conducted checks on 19,827 vehicles, and collected fine and tax of Rs 3.41 crore from 6,621 vehicles for various violations in the year 2024.

A press statement issued by the Regional Transport Officer D Dhamodaran said, “Between January and December 2024, the RTO in Dharmapuri conducted over 19,827 vehicle checks in which fine was collected from 6,621 vehicles. A total of 725 vehicles were seized for either lack of fitness certificate, insurance, or Pollution Under Control Certificate. Through inspection, Rs 1,07 crores of road tax and Rs 73.87 lakh worth of fines for failure to pay tax were collected. Further fines of Rs 1.60 crore had been collected from drivers for various violations. In all, Rs 3.41 crore was collected.”

Dhamodaran added, “ In Thoppur ghat road, which is regarded as a black spot, using ‘Radar gun’, 14,370 vehicles have been fined Rs 1.09 crores in the past four years.