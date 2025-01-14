Sillankulam govt aided school management accessed my bank account unlawfully: Woman sweeper

THOOTHUKUDI: Seeking action against a private management running a government aided school alleging that they had swindled her salaries after ousting her from the job a woman sweeper submitted a petition with the district administration, during the weekly grievance redressal meeting, chaired by Additional Collector Iswarya, here on Monday.

In the petition, Siriyapushpam of Thulukkankulam said that she was appointed as a sweeper at the government aided school run by a private management in Sillankulam in 2011 and her job was regularised in 2018. However, the management fired her from the job without citing any valid reason in 2020, she said.

Siriyapushpam alleged that her passbook and ATM card of her savings bank accounts maintained at Tamilnadu Grama Bank, and identity cards like Aadhaar card were under the custody of the management. Instead of providing her actual salary of Rs 23,000, the management had been disbursing only Rs 6,500, thereby pushing her into poverty. "While the government salary of Rs 23,000 is being credited to my account, the management is accessing it and drawing the money," she alleged.

A neighbour who accompanied the victim said that the management had eaten into her earnings exploiting her illiteracy, until she took a bank statement. The collector should intervene and disburse her proper salary, the neighbour urged.

Meanwhile, the workers who have been ousted from Madura Coats Private Limited urged the district administration to stop removing machinery as they are not satisfied with the settlement. The workers said in a petition that they were forced to resign from the job, after promising a gratuity of 30 days' wage per year.

However, the company credited only a small amount as gratuity for the employees on January 3. They urged the collector to stop dismantling machines until the company settles the gratuity.