SIT arrests four, including mastermind, in Puducherry's Dhanwanthri Nagar robbery case

PUDUCHERRY: Special Investigation Team (SIT) have arrested four suspects including the mastermind in a housebreaking and robbery case registered at Dhanwanthri Nagar Police Station on January 2, 2025.

The arrested persons were identified as Sriram alias Sriramachandran (39), Nivas alias Yuvaraj (26), and Suri alias Sathish (29). On the night of January 2, a group of three persons barged into the house of Sankar alias Barani (26) at Chinnaiyanpet, Pudu Saram, and robbed 20 sovereigns of gold ornaments, an Apple iPhone and a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) at knifepoint from the couple.

The mastermind, Syeduphasha (33) from Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh, was apprehended by the Special Task Force (STF) in Goa. Syedbhasha, who had been absconding across various states, was wanted for 34 criminal cases registered at Dhanwanthri Nagar Police Station in 2024. The STF team, comprising Inspector Karthikeyan, SI Santhosh brought him to Puducherry, where he confessed to his involvement in multiple cases.

The trio was apprehended at Gorimedu Truck Terminal. After interrogation, they confessed to the their involvement in the robbery. The team seized the car, a mobile phone, and Rs 1.7 lakh. Further investigation led to the recovery of 15 sovereigns of gold ornaments, an iPhone, and another stolen vehicle. Police have identified two additional suspects connected to the case, and efforts are underway to apprehend them.