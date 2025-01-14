Six-year-old gaur suffering from leg injury tranquilised, treated in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: A six-year-old female gaur which suffered an injury in the leg was tranquilsed and treated in Kundha on Monday morning. A UPVC pipe got entangled in the ankle of the right front leg due to which the animal could not walk freely.

In the second week of December, a video of the animal walking with difficulty on Karumpalam-Sogathurai road was circulated following which forest department staff traced it. On Monday, assistant veterinary surgeon K Rajesh Kumar of Theppkkadu tranquilised the animal and treated it inside a private school premises at Adikaratti. “Had we not treated it. the injury may have turned septic. We instructed staff to monitor the animal soon after seeing the video. We could see the animal directly on Monday morning after it entered the school premises and school staff informed us . It had travelled from Coonoor to Kundah which is more than seven km,” an official

“We treated the animal in half an hour and it is walking freely. We suspect that the UPVC piece got tightly entangled in an construction site,” he added.