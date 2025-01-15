22-year-old bull tamer gored by bull during Madurai jallikattu event dies in hospital

MADURAI: A 22-year-old bull tamer dies after he got gored by a bull during the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu held in Madurai on Tuesday. Over 70 persons including participants and spectators were injured during the event.

Being the first Jallikattu event in Madurai, the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu was hosted on Tuesday. Over 1100 bulls and 900 baiters took part in the event, out of which over 800 bulls were released through the Vadi Vasal on Tuesday.

After being gored by a bull during the event, bull tamer Naveen Kumar (22) of Vilangudi was rushed to GRH for treatment. Due to the intensity of his injuries, Naveen Kumar died at the hospital on Tuesday.

Apart from that, more than 70 persons including baiters and bull owners and spectators suffered injuries during the event, while some with minor injuries were treated in the medical facility in Avaniyapuram, few were referred to GRH for better care.

Karthik of Thiruparagundram, having tamed 19 bulls, was selected as best baiter of the event and was gifted a car by minister P Moorthy.

"Continuous practice has yielded the sucess of baiting more bulls in Avaniyapuram Jallikattu. I request TN government to provide compensation for the bull baiters who died in Avaniyapuram event," said Karthik while addressing the media after the event.

The best bull of the event prize went to Malaiyandi who was awarded a tractor.

Following the event, while addressing the event, Minister of Commercial taxes and registration, Moorthi said, "As per the rules, all safety arrangements were made by the District Admin at the event venue. The district collector will recommend the TN chief Minister for providing compensation for the bull baiters who died in the event."