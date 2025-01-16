52-year-old man attempts self-immolation in fight against ostracisation in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A 52-year-old man attempted self-immolation and injured himself near Maharajakadai, after a group of families in his village were allegedly ostracised by another group of villagers of the same caste, with regard to a previous animosity about the administration of a temple.

The victim, M Venkatesan a physically challenged person from Elumichangiri village, had a dispute with people of the same caste in his village about the administration of Lord Panchamuga Anjaneyar Temple for the past few years. Venkatesan and his supporters were allegedly asked to not take part in the temple festival, by the opposing party led by P Raman. Three years ago, Venkatesan and his family shifted to Krishnagiri town and rarely visit their native village.

“Last year, a peace meeting was conducted by the revenue department to resolve the issue. On January 8, 2024, Venkatesan filed a petition again with the police, revenue department and others to intervene and support his bid to take part in the local temple festival ahead of Pongal,” L Sakthivel (26), a relative of Venkatesan told TNIE.

Maharajakadai police said, “After Venkatesan filed a petition, V Krishnan, a friend of P Raman, sent a petition to district RDO stating that Venkatesan was allegedly involved in gambling at various parts of the district and was sending false petitions against the villagers. On Tuesday night, Venkatesan learned about this and visited the village. He attempted to immolate himself, but the attempt was thwarted and he was sent to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital.” Maharajakadai inspector R Devi told TNIE that they are enquiring about the matter with both parties and necessary action will be taken.

Krishnagiri Tahsildar K Valarmathi told TNIE that on Wednesday evening, a revenue official conducted enquiries in the village, but people denied about families being ostracised. However, once we receive a petition from police or others necessary action can be taken, she added.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact State helpline 104 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.)