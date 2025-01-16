81-year-old’s balancing act with Pongal seer wins hearts in Pudukkottai

PUDUKKOTTAI: For Chellathurai of Vadakku Kothakottai in Alangudi of the district, Pongal day for the past 12 years has been incomplete without a visit to his daughter’s, who resides about 14 km away from the village with her husband and children. What catches the attention of the villagers, and most recently social media users, is the deftness with which the 81-year-old balances the ‘seer’ (gifts) even as he pedals away to his daughter’s residence on his bicycle.

Chellathurai's act of “love”, he said, began ever since his daughter Sundarambal, now 44, gave birth to twins after 12 years of marriage. Including coconuts, turmeric, rice, jaggery, flowers, calendar and new clothes in the ‘seer’ that also comprised five sugarcane pieces he separately balanced on the head, Chellathurai pedalled off to Nambampatti, where his daughter resides, on Tuesday too.

During the commute, he is greeted by the sight of the awed, and others waving and exchanging quick festive wishes with him. A video capturing him on the journey is being shared widely on social media platforms. "It's my way of showing my daughter that she is loved and cherished, year after year," reasons Chellathurai.