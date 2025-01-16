BJP, AIADMK harbouring sex offenders, yet attacking DMK on women's safety: Min Geetha Jeevan

THOOTHUKUDI: Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan slammed the silence of the BJP and the AIADMK after their party functionaries were arrested under the Pocso Act in Madurai and Chennai, respectively. Further, she wondered if the BJP and the AIADMK are damaging the DMK government’s image on purpose by claiming there is no safety for women in the state when they are themselves harbouring sex offenders. Their true face has been unmasked now, she added.

It may be noted that AIADMK ward secretary Sudhakar of Chennai’s Anna Nagar was arrested under the Pocso Act for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old minor girl, while the BJP’s state economic wing president M S Shah was arrested for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl in Madurai.

In a statement, Geetha Jeevan said the AIADMK and the BJP had been confusing people over the Anna University sexual assault case, only to malign the growing patronage for the Dravidian model of governance among women.

She further questioned where BJP leader Khushbhu, who protested wielding Kannagi's silambu in Madurai seeking justice for Anna University assault victim, went after a BJP leader was arrested under the Pocso Act.

Geetha Jeevan also asked whether state BJP president K Annamalai would beat himself with a whip, condemning the action of his party functionary.

The people of Tamil Nadu know the surreptitious alliance between the BJP and AIADMK, and their drama to malign the DMK, the minister added.