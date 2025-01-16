Experts are alarmed as 350 turtles wash ashore dead in Chennai in 2025

CHENNAI: With bulging eyes and swollen necks, carcasses of endangered Olive Ridley turtle have been floating in the open sea, off Chennai. More than 350 dead turtles have beached up ashore between the Marina and Kovalam in just 15 days, marking a record number of deaths in the last two decades, said sources.

Neither the forest department nor the fisheries or coast guard authorities have definite answers on the cause of these deaths. Moreover, the forest staff are allegedly burying the carcasses without conducting postmortem, sources said.

The Students Sea Turtle Conservation Network (SSTN), which works from Marina to Neelankarai, has recorded 161 turtle deaths as of January 13. From Neelankarai to Kovalam, Tree Foundation has reported close to 200 turtle deaths. The number keeps increasing in the multiples of 10 daily, sources said.

Rajiv Rai, a resident of Injambakkam, has recorded 37 turtle deaths in the past few days in his area alone. On Wednesday, he reported the death of eight turtles in a short stretch of 300 metres at Injambakkam.

Supraja Dharini, founder of Tree Foundation, said, “After Christmas, many of our fishermen volunteers have started reporting a lot of dead turtles floating in the open sea. A majority of these turtles have died due to drowning. Bulging eyes and swollen necks are the visible signs. This predominantly happens when they get entangled in trawl nets and gill nets.”

Multiple sources that TNIE spoke to drew a correlation between the sudden spike in turtle deaths to bumper catch of squid and cuttlefish. There is a suspicion that these turtles might have got entangled in the squid nets, which are laid three nautical miles from shore in the late evening and harvested the next morning.