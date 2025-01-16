Jallikattu on ‘Mattu Pongal’ at Palamedu sees 930 bulls participating

MADURAI: Bulls leashed through the avenue at Palamedu as the district’s second jallikattu event went on smoothly, barring a few minor injuries, on Wednesday.

Nearly 930 bulls were released on ‘Mattu Pongal’ day at the jallikattu site across 10 rounds. Parthiban of Natham in Dindigul bagged the first prize, a car, after taming 14 bulls, while one Thulasiram tamed 12 bulls to settle for the second spot and win a bike.

The best bull award and the tractor prize went to Vijayathanga Pandi of Chatrapatti in Madurai, while the bull owned by Karthi of Madurai’s Chinapatti emerged as the runner-up.

While the event got off to a great start, with the bulls being released through the Vadivasal around 8 am, fatigue set in and the bulls slowed down by 10.30 am. Later on, bulls were also released at a quick pace in order to wrap up the event on time.

Around 46 persons, including bull owners, tamers and spectators were injured during the event. While some bull owners argued with the police over the winning bulls and tamers, they were lathi-charged and moved away.

Speaking to TNIE, K Karthi (28), a bull owner from Veeratipatti said, “My bull Vetha is four years old, has participated in over 25 jallikattu events, but remains untamed.”

S Manikandan (26), a bull owner from Kamudhi said, “My bull Maruthu is 8 years old. I am passionate about jallikattu and have spent over Rs 10,000 for feed and other items for my bull. My bull has participated in more than 30 events, and was caught only four times.”