Madurai rural police to come under city police limits after corporation merger

MADURAI: The extension of the Madurai city police limits will commence only after the merger of new areas with the Madurai city corporation limit is completed, a senior police officer told TNIE on Wednesday.

Sources said the Madurai city corporation is the second largest corporation by area, and was established in 1972 while the city police commissionerate was formed in the 1990s. There were around 72 wards in 2011 under the Madurai corporation before nearby panchayats/town panchayats were merged and the number increased to 100 wards. The state is now planning to merge 16 nearby panchayats and one town panchayat with the corporation, which may lead to additional wards and an additional zone in the corporation limits.

Areas that were merged with the corporation in 2011 were later brought under the city police limits, and police stations in areas such as Avaniyapuram, Thiruppalai, Koodal Pudur, Thiruparankundram and Thirunagar fell under the city police limits.

A police officer said that in a few areas, residents are not willing to merge with the corporation. Areas under the station limits of Nagamalai Pudukottai, Karuppayurani, Othakadai and Perungudi come under the Madurai rural police. Once the corporation merger is completed, the work to bring the new areas under the city police limits will commence.

A police officer from the rural area said that as per the norms, the merger of a police station with the city police will also add to the strength of the city police. Madurai rural police stations have not been upgraded for the last few years.

"Of nearly 35 police stations, about five police stations have a station house officer (SHO) of the inspector rank, while 12 inspectors are working as circle inspectors. A circle inspector is the inspector in charge of three-four police stations, and the SHOs of such stations are in the rank of sub-inspectors. The police strength in Madurai rural is low when compared to Madurai city, or even Virudhunagar district,” said an officer, who wished to bring this issue to the notice of top department officials. The police department must provide additional force strength and upgrade the station after the merger, he added.