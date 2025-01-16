Nation’s growth is result of outcome-driven approach by PM Modi: Min Piyush Goyal

CHENNAI: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said the nation’s remarkable growth is the result of a structured and outcome-driven approach adopted by the government led by PM Narendra Modi.

Delivering the keynote address on the theme ‘India’s rise and the challenges it faces’, at the 55th anniversary of Thuglak magazine here on Tuesday, the Goyal said the country’s rise has been rooted in clear principles and powered by 5Ds - Democracy, Demographic Dividend, Diversity, Demand and Dependability.

Goyal also underscored that the Centre’s focus on universal access to food, clothing, shelter, education, healthcare, digital connectivity, piped water at home, cooking gas connections and energy-efficient lighting systems ensures a speedy transition to the sustainable development goals.

S Gurumurthy, editor, Thuglak, answered questions from readers on issues including the prevailing political scenario in the state. He said the present leadership of the AIADMK is not keen on opposing the DMK government as was done by leaders like MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Political commentator Pazha Karuppaiah spoke on the topic ‘Thalaikeezhaga Maariya Thamizhagam’.