Panel invites suggestions on TN’s amendments to new criminal laws

CHENNAI: The one-man committee constituted under the chairmanship of Justice M Sathyanarayanan, retired judge of Madras HC, has invited suggestions regarding the state amendments to the new criminal laws –BNS, BNSS and BSA – by all stakeholders. The suggestions can be made through the web portal https://www.omc-crl-laws2024.tn.gov.in.

The committee has been constituted to study the new laws and to make recommendations with the following “Terms of Reference”: (i) To suggest the change of nomenclature of the three new Criminal laws at the State level, as the same are in Sanskrit; (ii) To suggest State amendments to these new criminal laws taking into account, the views of all stakeholders. The committee will submit its recommendations to the government taking into account the views/suggestions of stakeholders.

When the union government announced that the three criminal laws would come into force from July last, Chief Minister MK Stalin, on June 17, 2023, strongly objected to the NDA government’s decision to enforce the three new legilsations by repealing Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973; and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. He also urged the GOI to withhold the new legislations until considering the views of all State governments and other stakeholders.

The CM also pointed out the union government passed these three legislations in haste, without any discussion and by suspending 146 MPs in the Parliament in December 2022. Since these legislations have been named in Sanskrit violating the Constitutional provisions, across the country, there have been protests against various clauses of these legislations, he added.

Significantly, on June 23, 2023, ahead of these three laws came into force, former Chief Justice of India and former Kerala Governor K Sathasivam and Dr NS Santhosh Kumar, vice chancellor, of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University, urged the Central government to retain the English nomenclature for the new criminal laws since the naming of the legislations has violated Article 348 of the Constitution. The former CJI pointed out that Article 348 mandates that all Acts, Bills, Notifications and enactments shall be in English language.