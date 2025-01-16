Russia ships nuclear reactor vessel to Kudankulam

CHENNAI: The VVER-1000 reactor vessel for the sixth power unit of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant designed by Russia is being transported to the construction site.

The equipment weighing 320 tonnes was manufactured at the Atommash plant (Rosatom’s Machine-Building Division) and shipped to the customer, according to a release from Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom).

Before sending the reactor vessel on a sea voyage, the equipment was delivered by special automobile transport to the plant pier, where it was loaded onto a river vessel, the destination of which was the seaport of Novorossiysk.

Then, in the port, the reactor vessel was placed in the hold of a sea vessel to cover the 11000 km route to India. Currently, four new power units are being built at the Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP) according to the Russian design.

The design of the station, construction and supply of equipment are carried out by divisions of the Engineering Division of the Rosatom State Corporation. Contracts for the design and supply of equipment were concluded between JSC Atomstroyexport and ICAEL (Atomic Energy Corporation of India).