Six persons are safe as hot air balloon from Pollachi lands in Kerala fields

COIMBATORE: A hot air balloon that was flown from Pollachi with six persons on board deviated from its path due to wind and landed in a field in Kerala at Kannimari Mullanthattu, 20 km away from the take-off point, on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened during the 10th edition of the hot air balloon festival organised by the Tamil Nadu Tourism department in association with a private firm that started at Achipatti in Pollachi on January 14.

Balloons from US, Thailand, UK, Austria, France, Brazil, Vietnam, and Belgium were brought for the event. 10 balloons are being used in the festival.

The balloon that deviated from the path was in the shape of an elephant and had a couple, two children and two pilots on board. It was supposed land on Achipatti ground 5km from the take-off point.

The organiser said the balloon deviated due to the wind. However, they did not term the incident as an accident.