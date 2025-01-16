TN govt issues order to replace exotic Conocarpus plants with native species

THOOTHUKUDI: The Tamil Nadu government had issued orders to stop the planting of exotic Conocarpus plants in forest and non-forest areas, considering its adverse impacts, which were noted by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest. The Department of Environment and Climate Change has permitted the district-level green committee to issue blanket permissions to the various departments concerned to replace Conocarpus plants with native species.

The Conocarpus species of the Combretaceae family is native to tropical countries and exhibits invasive nature due to its rapid growth and resistance to drought conditions. Introduced as an ornamental plant, it has been extensively planted in Tamil Nadu, along the central median of roads, public gardens, children's parks, as it maintains dark green leaf cover throughout the year, withstands harsh environmental conditions and is capable of adapting to a wide range of soil and climatic conditions. It was also a preferred species for various urban green initiatives including those launched by the state government.

SJ Kennedy of Mother Trust, a member of the district green committee, said Conocarpus plants thrive in dry areas and even in polluted environments. "Cattle do not feed on its leaves and the honey bees also avoid them. This species can cause several allergies to humans. Hence, many states have already banned it," he said.

Dr P Senthil Kumar, Principal Secretary of Department of Environment and Climate Change, in a communication to the principal chief conservator of forest, issued an advisory regarding raising, cultivating and selling exotic Conocarpus species, and instructing to replace them with native species. The advisory comprises instructions to stop planting Conocarpus species in forest and government lands, human habitations, hotels, resorts, near medical and educational institutions, and to create awareness among the general public about the ill-effects of planting the species.