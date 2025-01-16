TN govt issues order to replace exotic Conocarpus plants with native species

THOOTHUKUDI: The Tamil Nadu government had issued orders to stop the planting of exotic Conocarpus plants in forest and non-forest areas, considering its adverse impacts, which were noted by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest. The Department of Environment and Climate Change has permitted the district-level green committee to issue blanket permissions to the various departments concerned to replace Conocarpus plants with native species.
The Conocarpus species of the Combretaceae family is native to tropical countries and exhibits invasive nature due to its rapid growth and resistance to drought conditions. Introduced as an ornamental plant, it has been extensively planted in Tamil Nadu, along the central median of roads, public gardens, children's parks, as it maintains dark green leaf cover throughout the year, withstands harsh environmental conditions and is capable of adapting to a wide range of soil and climatic conditions. It was also a preferred species for various urban green initiatives including those launched by the state government.
SJ Kennedy of Mother Trust, a member of the district green committee, said Conocarpus plants thrive in dry areas and even in polluted environments. "Cattle do not feed on its leaves and the honey bees also avoid them. This species can cause several allergies to humans. Hence, many states have already banned it," he said.
Dr P Senthil Kumar, Principal Secretary of Department of Environment and Climate Change, in a communication to the principal chief conservator of forest, issued an advisory regarding raising, cultivating and selling exotic Conocarpus species, and instructing to replace them with native species. The advisory comprises instructions to stop planting Conocarpus species in forest and government lands, human habitations, hotels, resorts, near medical and educational institutions, and to create awareness among the general public about the ill-effects of planting the species.
Senthil Kumar further advised the district green committee to extend blanket permission to the concerned departments, local bodies to remove Conocarpus plants, and replant the areas with native species, apart from taking steps to educate nurseries and individuals in this regard.
Earlier, the principal chief conservator of forest pointed out that research findings revealed that Conocarpus species have negative impacts on the environment and human health. They have been planted in certain areas of the government due to its fast growth and year round green cover. When the pollen grains of its flowers spread, humans may contract illnesses like the common cold, cough, asthma, allergies, etc. Many cases of pollen allergies have been reported during its flowering season, he mentioned.
Social activist Michael Anto Genious, who had petitioned the state government seeking ban of Conocarpus, welcomed the order. "We thank the government for issuing orders to stop planting the species at the earliest. Otherwise, it would have severely damaged the environment, like that of the seemai karuvelam trees," he said.
Dr Sandiliyan, scientific consultant of National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) told TNIE that the Conocarpus species are already banned in Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Goa. It should also be banned in Tamil Nadu and replaced with appropriate native species, he said.
The privateers who want to replace Conocarpus plants from their campus may contact Green Tamil Nadu Mission directly through the toll-free number 18005997634 or through "GTM plant a tree" application, to avail free native tree saplings for replacement.