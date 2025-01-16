TN health dept calls for fire safety audit in hospitals within a month after Ramanathapuram MCH mishap

COIMBATORE: In the wake of the fire accident at Ramanathapuram Medical College Hospital, the health department has directed government hospitals to conduct fire safety audit with the help of fire and rescue personnel. The hospitals have been told to complete the audita within a month and fix defects, if any, based on the report issued by the fire and rescue department.

A senior official from the health department said, “Fire accidents have brought to light the importance of safety measures and compliance with safety guidelines. The State Health Department has instructed hospitals across the state to have fire-safety compliance strictly adhere to regulatory requirements and obtain valid No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department (TNFRS).”

With the audit underway in several places, in Coimbatore, the fire and rescue services department has prepared a checklist for hospitals to ensure safety measures.

E Raja, medical superintendent of Pollachi Government Hospital, said, “Along with inspecting the panel boards, oxygen supply manifold room, oxygen supply tanks, generators at buildings, and the presence and working condition of fire extinguishers, the officials will also check loose wiring, condition of wall and roof materials whether it is flammable or not.”

Pointing out the challenges in implementing fire safety measures like lack of proper fire-fighting equipment, poor maintenance of electrical wiring and equipment, and unauthorised storage of flammable materials, officials said the audit has been conducted to cover all aspects which will ensure public safety during emergencies.

A TNFRS official said, “Lack of training for hospital staff on fire safety procedures is a major challenge. Besides other safety factors, managing the emergency of hospital infrastructures including aging buildings and complicated systems inside the hospitals is also difficult for fire and rescue personnel during accidents. Usually, the demo to the staff is given twice a year. However this year we planned an additional demo to prepare them for emergency safety. Hospitals should be encouraged to create and regularly update fire safety plans including the evacuation procedures and train their staff on it.”