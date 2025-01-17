After Tirukkural, Japanese writer to translate Avvaiyar’s works to English

CHENNAI: For Thomas Hitoshi Pruiksma, the Japanese American who translated the Tirukkural to English, the journey to discovering Tamil and its literary treasures began when his dream of travelling to Mexico and learning Spanish under a fellowship, failed to materialise.

“I was devastated. It was a plan I had envisioned so deeply,” he said. His life took a turn when another opportunity came knocking — to teach spoken English and learn Tamil in Tamil Nadu during the late 90s — bringing him to Madurai.

Faced with immediate difficulties in acclimating, he recalled an extraordinary teacher — K V Ramakoti — came to his rescue, teaching him spoken Tamil. Ramakoti and his friends helped with his stay in a village near Madurai. “That decision turned out to be among the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my life,” Pruiksma said.

He spent over a year in Valayapatti learning the culture, before returning to the US. “I learned to cook simple meals like sambar and rasam, and slowly became a part of the community. In hindsight, I realise that sometimes good things happen when we don’t get what we want, because we end up with something better,” he added.

In 2003, Pruiksma received a Fulbright scholarship that allowed him to come to Tamil Nadu again. While he had read the Tirukkural before, it was during this period that he delved deep into the seminal Tamil text on life and ethics. “I read the entire Tirukkural and several commentaries on it, including those by Parimelazhagar and Manakkudavar, and memorised 600 of my favourite verses. My teacher planted the idea of a literary translation of Tirukkural in my mind, although it took me 12 years to realise what he had suggested and take up the challenge.”