Botched home birth kills 31-year-old woman, female infant in Ranipet

RANIPET: A 31-year-old pregnant woman and her fourth child — a female infant — died on Thursday morning after an attempted home delivery at her mother’s residence in Arcot, Ranipet district. According to sources, the woman had previously delivered her third child in a such manner at her home in Salem.

The deceased has been identified as T Jothi, police said. Jothi’s husband, S Tamilselvan (31), is a carpenter from Salem. The couple, married for nine years, already has three children — two daughters and a son, they added.

During her pregnancy, Jothi had moved to her mother Valli’s house on Thirunavukarasu Street in Arcot, while her husband remained in Salem.

According to police, Jothi went into labour early Thursday morning and experienced severe pain and significant blood loss. Faced with an emergency, Jothi and her mother attempted a home delivery.

Sources said that complications arose while Valli attempt to cut the umbilical cord. The infant died immediately, and Jothi lost consciousness. Her brother rushed her to the Arcot Government Hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival, they added.

“When she arrived at the hospital around 8 am, she was already dead. The umbilical cord was injured, and it appeared to be a full-term pregnancy,” said a doctor from the hospital.

Following the incident, police registered an FIR. Bodies of the woman and infant have been sent to the Vellore Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

Ranipet health officials confirmed that the infant had weighed 2.8kg and the pregnancy had not been registered under the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) programme in Salem. Further investigation into the matter is currently under way, as police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of death.

In light of the incident, health authorities in Ranipet have reiterated that the public should not attempt home deliveries and must seek immediate medical attention during emergencies.