Coconut trees in Tirupattur hit by black-headed caterpillar

TIRUPATTUR: Coconut cultivation spanning across 10,500 acres in Tirupattur district is severely affected by black-headed caterpillars, as per farmers. As many as 75,000 farmers are affected due to the infestation. Farmers say while some of the fields are entirely damaged, a few of them are 25% impacted. The district administration has confirmed that 480 hectares (1,186 acres) are the worst hit.

Farmers explained that the pest spreads rapidly during the summer. As one of the major crops of the district, coconuts are critical to the livelihoods of these farmers. In affected villages like Kundanimedu, Ambalur, Sammandhikuppam, Eklaspuram, and Sankarapuram, numerous coconut farms have dried, with fronds turning brown from the pest attack.

K Nagarajan, a farmer from Kundanimedu, which is one of the worst-hit areas, shared that the pest had been spreading across the district for three years and reached his farm recently. “The horticulture department gave us packets of parasitoid wasps that kill the caterpillar, but we are unsure about how many wasps to release,” said Nagarajan, who cultivates coconuts on two acres.

S Anandan, another farmer with one and a half acres, said that infested trees stop yielding for up to three years. Similarly, M Babu, a farmer from Ambalur with a two-acre farm, said coconut farming requires `40,000 per acre annually for ploughing, pesticides, and fertilizers. “In normal years, we earn `1 lakh per acre, but this pest reduces yield by 90%, leaving us in financial distress,” he said. The fronds from affected trees cannot even be used for roofs, brooms, and husks cannot be used as fuel for firewood, they said.

Coconut farming is a sole source of income for many. M Devaraj (74) of Kundanimedu, who has been farming since he was 16-years-old said, “At 74 years of age I cannot switch my profession. If my farm doesn’t earn, I am left with nothing.” Stating that many farmers did not know how to use the parasitoid wasps, Babu said awareness needs to be created for the farmers on the ground.

A Ashokan, an activist who was also a farmer recalled a similar infestation from 1986-1988, when local centres in Ambalur and Periyapettai supplied wasps to control the pest. These centres were later closed, forcing farmers now to source wasps from Krishnagiri, about 130 km away. “Most wasps die during transport, making this solution less effective,” he said, urging authorities to establish local wasp production centres, provide free pesticides, and compensate farmers with `1 lakh per tree. He noted that it takes up to five years for affected trees to recover.

Tiruvannamalai MP C N Annadurai brought the issue to the National Bureau of Agriculture, last month. Following his efforts, a team of scientists from Bengaluru, Kochi, and the Coconut Development Board inspected the region and suggested measures. Annadurai noted the pest is spreading to neighbouring districts like Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai and assured to push for swift solutions. S Deepa, Deputy Director of Horticulture, explained that the infestation is concentrated in Natrampalli, Madhanur, and Alangayam blocks.

“We are sourcing braconid parasitoids from Dharmapuri to provide to farmers. We have also sent a proposal requesting the establishment of an Integrated Pest Management for controlling black headed caterpillar in Tirupattur,” she said.

The proposed centre would employ methods like light traps, which attract and kill adult caterpillars, and parasitoid wasps, which lay eggs on the caterpillar larvae. “When the eggs hatch, the caterpillars’ larvae are killed,” said R Seeniraj Joint Director of Agriculture. He added that the pest spreads through the air and damages leaves 80 to 90 ft high on trees, making control efforts challenging.

Addressing a query about delayed action, Deepa said, “Coconut farming came under the horticulture department only seven months ago. We have been taking measures since.” Collector K Tharpagaraj assured that awareness campaigns are going on and would intensify in coming days.