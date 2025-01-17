Hot air balloon from Pollachi flies off course, lands 35 km away in Palakkad

COIMBATORE: A hot air balloon that took off with four persons, including two pilots, on the last day of the 10th edition of the hot air balloon festival at Aachinpattti in Pollachi on Thursday around 7.30 am deviated from its course and landed on a paddy field in Pattanchery in Palakkad district of Kerala, 35 km off the take-off point.

A similar incident happened on Tuesday, where a hot air balloon with six persons on board -- a couple, their two children, and two pilots -- landed in Kannimari Mulltanthattu in Kerala, instead of the marked landing spot five kilometres from the venue.

The organisers of the event declined to comment. Speaking to TNIE, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said, “Travelling onboard the balloon is not open for the general public; sponsors who are aware of the risk are taking part. The organisers say the travel is dependent on wind velocity. However, an explanation will be sought from them.”

A fire and rescue services official in Pollachi acknowledged that the incident would have become a severe and complicated one if the balloon had gotten stuck on a high-voltage power line. “Local fire safety personnel were not consulted prior to the event. The organisers said they had obtained necessary permits from the head of the department,” said the official.

Tamil Nadu Tourism Department, along with a private firm, organised the festival, which featured 10 hot air balloons from the USA, Thailand, UK, Austria, France, Brazil, Vietnam, and Belgium.