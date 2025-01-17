Sangam-era artefacts unearthed by students of Arignar Anna Government Arts College in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: Archaeological remnants believed to be from the Sangam-era have been unearthed on the northern bank of the Pamba River near Villupuram, recently by history students from Arignar Anna Government Arts College here. The artefacts were exposed following soil erosion caused by Cyclone Fengal.

After informing the findings to their professor D Ramesh, a team including other professors and research scholars conducted a detailed survey of the area over two weeks. They reportedly uncovered numerous artefacts, including neolithic tools such as a polished celt and a double-edged stone axe, semi-precious stone beads like carnelian, quartz, agate, and multi-coloured glass beads.

Speaking to TNIE, retired regional assistant director of Tamil Nadu Archeology Department D Thulasiraman said, "The black and red mud pots are rare to find and one piece had ancient Brahmi letters written in pre-fired condition. These pots indicate 2-3 CE periods. Since we also found burial urns nearby, there could be a settlement in the area during the same period of time."

In 2019, several pieces of earthen pots with symbols and burial urns from 2-3 CE were found on the riverbed of Thenpennai at Puvarasankuppam and S Mettupalayam villages in Villupuram. Multiple burial urns and dolmens were also found in the region. The pots were black and red in colour, an indicator of the era.

These findings indicate the presence of strong archeological history in the region, said professor Ramesh. During the Marudham cultural festival on January 15, Ramesh urged the state government to conduct systematic excavations at archaeological sites in Villupuram to uncover remnants of civilisations as ancient as the Sangam-era site at Keezhadi in Madurai.

Vikravandi MLA Anniyur A Siva, who attended the event, assured his support in initiating archaeological research in the region. Speaking to TNIE, Siva said, "Archaeology enthusiasts and historians affirm their significance and suggest that deeper excavations here could enrich our understanding of the Sangam period and its connections with South Arcot districts."