Six die in bull sports across Tamil Nadu on Pongal’s last day

MADURAI/TIRUCHY/SIVAGANGA/PUDUKKOTTAI: At least six people – five spectators and a bull owner – and two bulls died at jallikattu and manjuvirattu events held across TN on the last day of the three-day Pongal festivities on Thursday.

While a 55-year-old spectator was gored to death by a bull at Alanganallur, a spectator, bull owner, and a bull died at Siravayal manjuvirattu in Sivaganga. In four separate jallikattu events in Tiruchy, Karur, and Pudukottai districts, two spectators were gored to death, and 148 individuals, including bull tamers, bull owners, and spectators, sustained injuries. One bull also died during the event inPudukkottai, police said.

As many as 500 tamers demonstrated their valour as 989 bulls kicked up a storm at the prestigious Alanganallur jallikattu held in Madurai. As the ferocious bulls released from ‘vaadi vasal’ over nine rounds raced past frenzied tamers, some youngsters had to make a hasty retreat briefly or climb on fencing poles to escape the wrath of the attacking bulls. More than 70 people, including spectators, sustained injuries.

Bulls owned by former governor of Sri Lanka’s eastern province Senthil Thondaiman, actor Soori, and jallikattu peravai president P R Rajasekar were among the notable ones that demonstrated their might at the event. Abichithar of Poovandhi, who tamed 20 bulls, stood first and was awarded the first prize of car and a native breed cow.

Also, Salem Bahubali bull was selected as the best bull and owner of the bull was given a tractor and a native breed of cow as prize. Senthil Thondaiman’s bull secured fourth place in the event.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the event that started at 8am and concluded by 6.15pm.