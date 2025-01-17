Six die in bull sports across Tamil Nadu on Pongal’s last day

MADURAI/TIRUCHY/SIVAGANGA/PUDUKKOTTAI: At least six people – five spectators and a bull owner – and two bulls died at jallikattu and manjuvirattu events held across TN on the last day of the three-day Pongal festivities on Thursday.
While a 55-year-old spectator was gored to death by a bull at Alanganallur, a spectator, bull owner, and a bull died at Siravayal manjuvirattu in Sivaganga. In four separate jallikattu events in Tiruchy, Karur, and Pudukottai districts, two spectators were gored to death, and 148 individuals, including bull tamers, bull owners, and spectators, sustained injuries. One bull also died during the event inPudukkottai, police said.
As many as 500 tamers demonstrated their valour as 989 bulls kicked up a storm at the prestigious Alanganallur jallikattu held in Madurai. As the ferocious bulls released from ‘vaadi vasal’ over nine rounds raced past frenzied tamers, some youngsters had to make a hasty retreat briefly or climb on fencing poles to escape the wrath of the attacking bulls. More than 70 people, including spectators, sustained injuries.
Bulls owned by former governor of Sri Lanka’s eastern province Senthil Thondaiman, actor Soori, and jallikattu peravai president P R Rajasekar were among the notable ones that demonstrated their might at the event. Abichithar of Poovandhi, who tamed 20 bulls, stood first and was awarded the first prize of car and a native breed cow.
Also, Salem Bahubali bull was selected as the best bull and owner of the bull was given a tractor and a native breed of cow as prize. Senthil Thondaiman’s bull secured fourth place in the event.
Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the event that started at 8am and concluded by 6.15pm.
Tourism officials said that as part of Pongal celebrations nearly 100 foreign tourists were brought to Alanganallur to witness the spectacle. Special gallery was erected for them to have a ringside view of the event.
According to police sources, P Periyasamy (55) of Mettupatti village near Vadipatti who came to see the Alanganallur event, was attacked by a bull in which he sustained injuries to his neck. He was rushed to the Madurai GRH, but was declared brought dead.
In Sivaganga, during the Siravayal manjuvirattu, Subbaiah of Devakottai got gored by a bull and was rushed to Karaikudi GH, but he died at the hospital. Thaineesh Raja (42) of Naduvikottai Keela Aavandhipatti village who brought his bull to take part in the manjuvirattu, died along with his bull after the animal ran off and fell into a farm well at Kambanur.
Raja also jumped into the tank to catch the bull, but both the man and the bull drowned. Nearly 250 bulls and 150 baiters took part in the manjuvirattu in which 130 people including bull owners, spectators and participants suffered injuries.
In Tiruchy, two spectators were gored to death, and 148 individuals, including bull tamers, bull owners, and spectators, sustained injuries at four separate jallikattu events held in Tiruchy, Karur, and Pudukkottai districts. One bull also died during the event in Pudukkottai, police said. A total of 590 bulls were unleashed at the jallikattu event held at Aravankadu in Tiruchy district in which 237 tamers took part. During the event, 56 people, including 25 spectators, were injured.
In the jallikattu at RT Malai in Karur district, which was flagged off by power minister V Senthil Balaji, 729 bulls and tamers took part. A 60-year-old spectator, Kulanthaivelu of Samuthram near Kuzhumani in the district, was gored to death, police said. In Mahadevanpatti jallikattu in Pudukkottai, 607 bulls and 300 tamers participated. 10 tamers and spectators were injured.
A 70-year-old spectator, C Perumal of Odugampatti near Keeranur, was gored to death. He was given first aid on the spot but later died atPudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital, police said. In Vanniyan Viduthi jallikattu in Pudukkottai, 280 tamers took on 280 bulls. A total of 19 people were injured there, police said.
Chair issue goes viral
During Alanganallur Jallikattu, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin’s son Inbanidhi accompanied his father to the venue. A video of Collector MS Sangeetha, seated near Udhayanidhi, giving her seat to the friends Inbanidhi. BJP state president K Annamalai, commented on it stating the collector was made to stand up. Meanwhile, Sangeetha said no one gas made her to get up, and she did so as per protocol.
Irish national not allowed to participate
In a first, a 53-year-old Ireland national, at present in Chennai, has registered for taking part in the Alanganallur Jallikattu. But during the medical test, he was not allowed to participate in the event by the authorities citing various issues including his age. The Irish man, Con Anthony Conlon (53), is the managing director of an IT firm, and is residing in Chennai for the past 15 years.
Speaking to TNIE, Con Anthony, said, “I have seen the Jallikattu event in Dindigul and Madurai for consecutive years. That’s when I grew interest towards participating in the event. So I registered through the online process and came to Alanganallur today. But during the medical test, I was not allowed to participate due to my age.
I have participated in ‘Running of the Bulls’ in Pamplona Spain twice, as there is no age limit. If your fit enough to run, then you can run. And, I have recently participated in a full marathon and half marathons. So, I’m fit enough, I think.” He added, “Though I was not able to participate in this event, I’ll keep trying to take part in the Jallikattu in the future.”