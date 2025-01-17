Spectator killed, 5 injured in Krishnagiri Manjuvirattu events

KRISHNAGIRI: A 23-year-old daily-wage labourer, who had gone to see a bull run event, was gored to death by a charging bull at Basthalapalli on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim - T Thirumalesh of Doddepalli near Shoolagiri - and his friends came to Basthalapalli village to see the event. At the venue, as he attempted to cross a pathway, he was pushed down by a charging bull and sustained internal head injuries. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Krishnagiri, where he was declared brought dead.

Subsequently, his wife Bagya (22) lodged a complaint with the Shoolagiri police. An investigation is under way.

In another bull run event organised at Gopachandram village, five spectators, who had strayed on to the barricaded 100-metre-long track, were injured.

The injured were identified as R Chennakesavan (32) from Malur in Karnataka; P Basavaraj (18) of Kamandoddi; L Kanagaraj (18) of Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh; M Anbu (19) of Marandahalli in Dharmapuri; and N Hemanth (16) of Belalam near Shoolagiri.

Four persons were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Krishnagiri and one was sent to Hosur Government Hospital.

Over 1,000 bulls from nearby districts, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka competed in the event at Gopachandram, which witnessed a footfall of more than 10,000 people.