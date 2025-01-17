Tamil Nadu set for Davos outing to attract global investors

CHENNAI: Building on the momentum set by Chief Minister MK Stalin’s US visit in September 2024, a delegation of the state government is set to take part in the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting at Davos from January 20 to January 24 with a new campaign ‘Bullish on Tamil Nadu’ in a bid to capture the “spirit and substance” of the state’s growth trajectory, sources in the industries department said.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said the state’s growth story, especially over the last three years, stands as a testament to the “Dravidian Model” of inclusive governance, which seamlessly combines industrial innovation, sustainable development and social empowerment.

“As we engage with global leaders, investors and decision-makers, we are showcasing our state’s unparalleled strengths - from being India’s automotive and electronics hub to leading the way in renewable energy, skilling and knowledge-driven industries,” he said.

Industries Secretary Arun Roy said, “At Davos, we will communicate to global investors on how our tailor-made policies, which we implement effectively, enable companies to invest in Tamil Nadu with optimism and transform those investments into tangible, long-term success.”

The state government will be participating in three sessions of WEF, which is meeting this year under the theme ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age’. The state will be meeting potential partners and deepening conversations with global leaders across industries besides running multilingual digital campaigns to focus on various segments of international investors. Moreover, the state will mobilise Tamil entrepreneurs from Europe as voluntary ambassadors of the state and showcase success stories.

Sources in the industries department said some of the key focus areas during the conference will be on participation of women workforce for inclusive economic growth, rapid industrial digitisation to drive global manufacturing competitiveness, building intelligent talent pools and building knowledge economy by ensuring robust education, healthcare, and social safety nets.

They further said this year the state is targeting deepening of ties with global investors, building on auto and electric vehicles research and development and thereby taking Tamil Nadu’s manufacturing prowess to higher levels, positioning Tamil Nadu in the advanced electronics landscape, growing Global Capability Centres, expanding renewables and new sectors such as medical technology and agro-forest processing.