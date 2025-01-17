Vijay’s TVK to boycott Erode East bypoll; not to support any party

CHENNAI: Tamilga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Friday announced that it will boycott the Erode East Assembly constituency byelection scheduled for February 5.

The party also stated that it will not support any political party during this election, according to an official statement from TVK General Secretary N Anand. The primary opposition party, AIADMK, along with the BJP and DMDK, have already announced their decision to boycott the elections.

Anand highlighted that when party leader Vijay officially announced the formation of TVK on February 2 last year, he emphasised the party’s focus on contesting the 2026 general elections to serve the people. Until then, TVK has decided not to participate in any elections, including local body polls.

He further criticised the ruling governments for its history of misusing political power and undermining democratic principles to secure electoral victories. In line with this stance, TVK had previously boycotted the Vikravandi byelection.