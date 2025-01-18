65 file papers as Erode bypoll deadline ends

I know the needs of people and can find solutions. Erode, the turmeric city, has now become a cancer city. Basic aspirations of the people were not fulfilled under the DMK rule.” Further, she said, “Our chief Seeman was right about Periyar. He has said what Periyar had said. The symbol in which we will contest will be allotted on January 20.”

Following her, DMK’s Chandhirakumar filed his papers. Speaking to reporters, he said, “The DMK government is providing numerous schemes for the progress of the people. We are facing the elections based on the success of the welfare schemes. Erode East comprises 33 corporation wards. We have completed campaigning in nine wards. People are giving us a warm welcome wherever we go to campaign. People will give a historic victory to the DMK.”

Responding to a question regarding the allegations made by NTK candidate, he said, “NTK is making false allegations against the DMK government. I am not ready to answer them.”

Chandhirakumar’s wife Amutha filed her nomination papers as dummy candidate and Menaka Navaneethan, joint secretary of Erode NTK’s women wing filed nomination as Seethalakshmi’s dummy.