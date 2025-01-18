65 file papers as Erode bypoll deadline ends

ERODE: A total of 58 candidates, including DMK’s VC Chandirakumar and MK Seethalakshmi of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) filed their nomination papers with the returning officer and corporation commissioner Manish Narnaware to contest in the bypoll for Erode East constituency on Friday, the last day for filing papers. So far, 65 nominations have been filed. Scrutiny of the papers will be held on Saturday. The election will be held on February 5.
Seethalakshmi, who was the first to file her papers, told media persons, “People, especially farmers and weavers, have suffered a lot under the successive governments of Dravidian parties. The DMK and AIADMK have acted in their own interest. In Erode, the needs of people are not addressed.
I know the needs of people and can find solutions. Erode, the turmeric city, has now become a cancer city. Basic aspirations of the people were not fulfilled under the DMK rule.” Further, she said, “Our chief Seeman was right about Periyar. He has said what Periyar had said. The symbol in which we will contest will be allotted on January 20.”
Following her, DMK’s Chandhirakumar filed his papers. Speaking to reporters, he said, “The DMK government is providing numerous schemes for the progress of the people. We are facing the elections based on the success of the welfare schemes. Erode East comprises 33 corporation wards. We have completed campaigning in nine wards. People are giving us a warm welcome wherever we go to campaign. People will give a historic victory to the DMK.”
Responding to a question regarding the allegations made by NTK candidate, he said, “NTK is making false allegations against the DMK government. I am not ready to answer them.”
Chandhirakumar’s wife Amutha filed her nomination papers as dummy candidate and Menaka Navaneethan, joint secretary of Erode NTK’s women wing filed nomination as Seethalakshmi’s dummy.
A lookback
Chandhirakumar, who is doing real estate business, is the first MLA of Erode East constituency. In 2011, he contested on DMDK ticket and defeated DMK candidate. However, he joined the DMK later. In 2016, DMK fielded Chandrakumar, but he lost to the AIADMK candidate.
According to his affidavit, Chandirakumar has declared movable assets worth Rs 77.83 lakh. His wife Amutha has movable assets worth Rs 53.74 lakh. His immovable assets are worth Rs 39 lakh, while his wife owns immovable assets worth Rs 17 lakh. He has Rs 4.35 lakh in hand while his spouse has Rs 3.85 lakh. Also, his wife has bank loan of Rs 6.5 lakh in her name. The total family assets are worth Rs 2.56 crore.
‘Don’t allow Seeman to campaign’
The Erode Periyar Ambedkar Federation on Friday submitted a petition to the superintendent of police demanding that NTK coordinator Seeman be banned from campaigning in Erode East constituency. P Rathinasamy, coordinator of the federation, in his petition, said, “Seeman, the chief coordinator of NTK, has been making comments that incite separation for publicity and personal gain. He had made derogatory comments about the Arundhathiyar community during the 2023 Erode East constituency by-election campaign. A case has been registered in this regard then and trial is under way. Now, he has made defamatory comments about Periyar due to which more than 70 cases have been registered against Seeman across TN. He continues to incite separation among the people. He will do the same during campaign.” The federation submitted a petition in this regard to assistant returning officer of Erode East constituency.