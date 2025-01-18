Blackbird seen in Annamalaiyar Hills for first time

These birds are usually found at elevations above 1,000 metres but are known to descend to the plains during winter, often seen herding sheep. “Being a bird watcher and an active member in Forest way, an NGO in Tiruvannamalai, this is a first time that I am seeing Indian blackbird here. It feels good.” said Kumar a active bird watcher in Tiruvannamalai.

The recent sighting of the blackbird in the region has brought immense joy to forest volunteers and conservationists. Such visits serve as a reminder of the rich biodiversity that the Indian landscape harbours. The arrival of new and rare bird species not only highlights the ecological richness of these regions but also inspires government and non-government organisations to work towards wildlife conservation and habitat preservation.

In recent months, rare and endemic birds of the Western Ghats have also been spotted in this area, further emphasising the ecological significance of this biodiversity hotspot. “It is good to know that Indian blackbirds have been spotted at annamalaiyar hills. It shows how much the hill is getting rich in its biodiversity.” said P Jaganathan, Tamil bird’s watchmark member.