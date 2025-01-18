Chennai readies for gridlock, 12 lakh to return home after Pongal

CHENNAI: In anticipation of possible traffic congestion, with a total of 12 lakh commuters who travelled from Chennai to various parts of TN during the Pongal festival expected to return in the next few days, the transport department has urged commuters to begin their return journey from Friday so that the rush is staggered across three days. A high number of return bookings for government buses have been scheduled particularly on Sunday.

According to an official note, 8.73 lakh commuters travelled out from the city in government buses, while private omni buses carried about 3.75 lakh from January 10 to 13. With many planning to commence their journeys on Sunday, heavy congestion is expected from Monday morning on key routes, including the Chengalpattu-Tambaram stretch of GST Road, Uthandi-Thiruvanmiyur section of ECR, Thiruporur-Thiruvanmiyur stretch of OMR, Poonamallee-Maduravoyal section of the Bengaluru NH, Thirunindravur-Padi section of Chennai-Tirupati Highway, and Nallur-Madhavaram stretch of the Kolkata NH.