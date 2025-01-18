Crime rates down in 2024 within city limits, says Madurai commissioner

He further said the number of murder cases remained mostly the same and most murders were a reaction to provocation among relatives or neighbours. The department obtained 988 bound over from previous offenders in 2024, which was 288 in 2023. The hurt cases came down by 14%. From last year, charge sheets were submitted within 60 days from the date of FIR for hurt cases. This was earlier followed only for Pocso cases, rape, murder or grievous injury cases. He mentioned that rape cases came down by 85% whereas Pocso cases increased slightly due to awareness among public to file complaints promptly. Moreover, a large number of Pocso cases were related to love affairs. They conducted around 635 awareness programmes in educational institutions and 1.31 lakh students participated. Dowry harassment cases have come down by 59%, he said. He said that 3,564 kg gutka worth 32.27 lakh was seized and 434 persons were arrested. A total of 189 shops were sealed for selling banned tobacco products and a 53.6 lakh fine was slapped. A total of 530 kg ganja was seized and 794 persons were arrested in 2023, he added.