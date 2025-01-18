Crime rates down in 2024 within city limits, says Madurai commissioner

MADURAI: Crime rate in cases related to hurt, theft, rape, dowry harassment, chain snatching and accidents have come down in 2024 when compared to 2023, said Madurai City Commissioner J Loganathan on Friday. However, the number of Pocso Act cases increased and murder cases remained the same.
He said instances of snatching have reduced by 35% and theft cases dropped by 18% when compared to 2023 due to visible policing. A total of 63 two-wheelers and 21 four-wheelers were on patrol in station-wise hotspots. Consistent follow up of accused involved in such crimes for the last five years has resulted in the drop in crime rates, the commissioner said.
Likewise, the number of fatal and non-fatal accidents have reduced by 15% in 2024 when compared to 2023. The number of fatal deaths were 227 in 2024 and 253 in 2023. "In order to reduce accidents, the department concentrated in a few aspects, including closing 237 gaps in medians, identification of hot or black spots and ensuring that victims reached hospitals as soon as possible. This was done in the wake of the surge in the number of fatal accidents in 2023, as victims succumbed to injuries at the hospital," he said and mentioned that awareness was raised on wearing helmets, seat belts and following traffic rules.
He further said the number of murder cases remained mostly the same and most murders were a reaction to provocation among relatives or neighbours. The department obtained 988 bound over from previous offenders in 2024, which was 288 in 2023. The hurt cases came down by 14%. From last year, charge sheets were submitted within 60 days from the date of FIR for hurt cases. This was earlier followed only for Pocso cases, rape, murder or grievous injury cases. He mentioned that rape cases came down by 85% whereas Pocso cases increased slightly due to awareness among public to file complaints promptly. Moreover, a large number of Pocso cases were related to love affairs. They conducted around 635 awareness programmes in educational institutions and 1.31 lakh students participated. Dowry harassment cases have come down by 59%, he said. He said that 3,564 kg gutka worth 32.27 lakh was seized and 434 persons were arrested. A total of 189 shops were sealed for selling banned tobacco products and a 53.6 lakh fine was slapped. A total of 530 kg ganja was seized and 794 persons were arrested in 2023, he added.