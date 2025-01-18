Disabled man who attempted suicide over ostracism in temple dispute dies, 14 booked

Earlier this month, he had filed a petition with the revenue department seeking protection to participate in the temple function. Subsequently, V Krishnan, another resident of Elumichangiri had filed a complaint against Venkatesh alleging his involvement in gambling and other illegal activities.

Aggrieved by this, Venkatesh allegedly attempted suicide in his native village. He was then rushed to Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment on Thursday night.

Following this, Maharajakadi police booked a case against 14 people under 108 r/w of BNS for abetment of suicide. Venkatesh’s family staged a protest condemning the death and urged the police to book them under charges of attempted murder.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact state helpline 104 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050)