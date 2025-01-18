Disabled man who attempted suicide over ostracism in temple dispute dies, 14 booked

KRISHNAGIRI: A 52-year-old man who allegedly attempted suicide on Wednesday, died from injuries. Following this, Maharajakadi police have booked a case against 14 people under charges of abetment of suicide.
On Wednesday, M Venkatesh, a physically challenged from Elumichangiri village, attempted to take the extreme step aggrieved by a dispute with other villagers over the administration of Panchamuga Anjaneyar temple. Venkatesh and his family had allegedly been ostracised by the villagers regarding this and were living in Krishnagiri town.
Earlier this month, he had filed a petition with the revenue department seeking protection to participate in the temple function. Subsequently, V Krishnan, another resident of Elumichangiri had filed a complaint against Venkatesh alleging his involvement in gambling and other illegal activities.
Aggrieved by this, Venkatesh allegedly attempted suicide in his native village. He was then rushed to Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment on Thursday night.
Following this, Maharajakadi police booked a case against 14 people under 108 r/w of BNS for abetment of suicide. Venkatesh’s family staged a protest condemning the death and urged the police to book them under charges of attempted murder.
(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact state helpline 104 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050)