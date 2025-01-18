Farmers in Ariyalur and Perambalur demand permanent paddy purchase centres with better facilities

Also, they expressed frustration over the centres not opening on time, "delaying" in turn the procurement of their harvest. "Every year, we see paddy wasted at these centres because the authorities do not store it correctly. They often leave the paddy on the ground, covering it with damaged tarpaulins and sacks, which leads to significant losses," said C Kumar, a farmer from Ariyalur.

"It is difficult to secure our harvest due to inadequate facilities. If our paddy becomes wet in the rain, 2 kilograms would be lost per sack by the time of purchase," he added. Another farmer, S Ragavan of Perambalur, said, "I cultivated paddy on one acre last year.

However, due to the inadequate space at the temporary procurement centre in Elumur, I had to sell my produce at a private centre at a lower price." When contacted, officials from Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation in Perambalur and Ariyalur told TNIE that in Ariyalur, out of 56 temporary centres allotted, six DPCs have been converted as permanent ones.

Eight others, which are under construction, will also be made permanent centres. Similarly, in Perambalur, one permanent centre has been built and four more are under construction. Steps will be taken to construct more permanent centres at available locations."