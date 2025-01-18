Girl leaves home to live with lover, kin attack wrong family

When Aishwarya’s father M Vimal (40) learned that his daughter had walked away, he and other family members went to Agaram village. However they went to the wrong house and attacked M Vishva (22) and V Nirosha (39) demanding them to release their daughter. Vishva’s relatives retaliated and this led to clashes between the two groups.

Nagathasampatti police arrived on the spot and tried to pacify the situation. Sub inspector of police Sangeetha, who tried to intervene, was pushed and she fell down and fainted, She was rushed to a nearby hospital .

After a while, police managed to pacify both sides. Later, they held inquiries with Aishwariya who expressed her wish to stay in Suganeshwaran’s house. Police sources added, “Both the parties belong to the same community.”

On Friday, to ensure there was no escalation of the incident 50 police personnel were stationed on the border of the two villages. Cases have been registered against 13 people belonging to both parties.