Girl leaves home to live with lover, kin attack wrong family

DHARMAPURI: In a case of mistaken identity, two groups of people from Agaram and Pannandhur villages near Pochampalli in Krishnagiri district clashed on Thursday night after a 20-year-old girl walked away from her home to her lover’s place. Police said the two belong to the same community and ruled out caste angle. 13 people have been booked for rioting and a huge posse of police has been deployed in the area to prevent the situation from escalating.
According to police, on Thursday night, V Aishwariya (20) from Pannandhur walked out of her home and went to live with her lover A Suganeshwaran (21) in neighbouring Agaram village. Aishwarya and Suganeshwaran had known each other for the past two years. Recently Aiswarya’s parents learned about this and chided her for the relationship which forced her to walk out.
When Aishwarya’s father M Vimal (40) learned that his daughter had walked away, he and other family members went to Agaram village. However they went to the wrong house and attacked M Vishva (22) and V Nirosha (39) demanding them to release their daughter. Vishva’s relatives retaliated and this led to clashes between the two groups.
Nagathasampatti police arrived on the spot and tried to pacify the situation. Sub inspector of police Sangeetha, who tried to intervene, was pushed and she fell down and fainted, She was rushed to a nearby hospital .
After a while, police managed to pacify both sides. Later, they held inquiries with Aishwariya who expressed her wish to stay in Suganeshwaran’s house. Police sources added, “Both the parties belong to the same community.”
On Friday, to ensure there was no escalation of the incident 50 police personnel were stationed on the border of the two villages. Cases have been registered against 13 people belonging to both parties.