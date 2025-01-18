Madras HC seeks explanation on security breach and prohibited items in prisons

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has sought an explanation from the state home secretary and the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services on how prohibited items are being sneaked into high-security prisons.
A division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan, on Friday, directed the DGP of Prisons and Correctional Services to investigate the security breach in the prison.
“The respondents also have to explain how prohibited items, including mobile phones and ganja, are being permitted inside the prison despite the security arrangements in all the prisons across the state. The manner in which the security breach is committed must also be examined by the DGP for Prisons and Correctional Services,” the bench directed.
The interim order was passed on petitions filed by the relatives of three prisoners, including two Muslim fundamentalists, Panna Ismail and Bilal Malick, who alleged they were assaulted by prison officials at the Puzhal Central Prison and were not provided proper treatment.
The bench ordered the dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) to constitute a team of doctors for the medical examination of the three prisoners on Friday afternoon and submit a report to the court by 21 January.
Additional public prosecutor E Raj Thilak informed the court that the prisoners had attacked the jail officials, prompting them to defend themselves.
Advocate P Pugalenthi, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that a quarrel broke out between the prisoners and the officials following the seizure of a mobile phone. Subsequently, the prisoners were indiscriminately beaten by the officials, resulting in injuries. The bench posted the matter for 21 January and directed the concerned authorities to file a counter-affidavit.