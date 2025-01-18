Madras HC seeks explanation on security breach and prohibited items in prisons

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has sought an explanation from the state home secretary and the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services on how prohibited items are being sneaked into high-security prisons.

A division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan, on Friday, directed the DGP of Prisons and Correctional Services to investigate the security breach in the prison.

“The respondents also have to explain how prohibited items, including mobile phones and ganja, are being permitted inside the prison despite the security arrangements in all the prisons across the state. The manner in which the security breach is committed must also be examined by the DGP for Prisons and Correctional Services,” the bench directed.