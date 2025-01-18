Madurai Metro Rail project will be commissioned within 4 years after receiving centre's approval

Addressing media persons following the inspection, CMRL MD Siddique said they have looked into the possibilities of integrating the proposed entry and exit points of Madurai underground metro with the railway station. At present, the Madurai Division of Southern Railway is remodelling the eastern terminal building of Madurai railway station. The design of remodelling would be helpful to design the metro station at the Madurai railway station, so that the passengers coming to the railway station can easily use the metro without any hassle, he said.



Siddique further said they have decided to plan the land acquisition and utility diversion for the project. "The work will commence after receiving DPR approval from the central government. There are two types of works to be carried out — underground work and elevated stage work. Elevated stage would require two years of time, while underground works shall require three years. The entire project will be commissioned within four years," he said, adding that there will be no change in the project, routes, cost etc.