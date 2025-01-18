Madurai Metro Rail project will be commissioned within 4 years after receiving centre's approval

MADURAI: The Madurai Metro Rail project will be commissioned within four years after receiving the Detailed Project Report (DPR) approval from the central government, said Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Managing Director MA Siddique here on Friday.
MA Siddique, along with Project Director T Archunan, Deputy Chief Engineer Gnan Sekar, Southern Railway Senior Divisional Engineer Surya Moorthy and other officials, inspected Madurai railway station on Friday, as part of plans to integrate the metro station with the railway station. They also inspected the underground ramp crossing behind the Madura College and Andalpuram railway station, with regard to steps to suitably reduce underground construction costs.
Addressing media persons following the inspection, CMRL MD Siddique said they have looked into the possibilities of integrating the proposed entry and exit points of Madurai underground metro with the railway station. At present, the Madurai Division of Southern Railway is remodelling the eastern terminal building of Madurai railway station. The design of remodelling would be helpful to design the metro station at the Madurai railway station, so that the passengers coming to the railway station can easily use the metro without any hassle, he said.
Siddique further said they have decided to plan the land acquisition and utility diversion for the project. "The work will commence after receiving DPR approval from the central government. There are two types of works to be carried out — underground work and elevated stage work. Elevated stage would require two years of time, while underground works shall require three years. The entire project will be commissioned within four years," he said, adding that there will be no change in the project, routes, cost etc.
The Madurai Metro Rail project, spread across a distance of 32 km between Thirumangalam and Othakadai, is estimated to be completed at a cost of Rs 11,366 crore. Of this, a 27 km-long track will be set up on the ground and the remaining 5 km will be set up underground. Similarly, 27 metro stations will be constructed. Of these, three stations will be set up on the ground near the railway junction connecting the junction, Periyar bus stand, Meenakshi Amman temple and Goripalayam. Out of the 27 stations, three stations will be set up underground as well.