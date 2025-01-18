NGT takes cognisance of turtle deaths

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the increase in deaths of Olive Ridley turtles along Chennai beaches, based on an article published by TNIE, and issued notices to the state fisheries and forest departments.

The death toll has crossed 500, with 30-odd new carcasses washed ashore between Marina Beach and Kovalam.

TNIE, during its visit to Injambakkam in the early hours of Friday, counted 11 dead turtles, some of which were being eaten by stray dogs before they were buried by members of the Tree Foundation’s Sea Turtle Protection Force (STPF).