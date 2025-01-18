NHM revises incentive for specialists

For private specialists, those hired in hilly and ‘special’ regions like Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, and Kodaikanal will be eligible for Rs 4,500 per case, including Rs 1,000 for mobility. In obstetric emergencies, the incentive will be Rs 3,000 per case.

In the plains, the fixed payment for private specialists is Rs 3,000 per case, with Rs 1,500 for obstetric emergencies. If services are required during the night, an additional payment of Rs 1,000 will be provided. There are also plans to hire specialists for CEmONC centres on a contract with a salary of Rs 70,000.

“Previously, the incentive was Rs 2,000 with Rs 500 for transport. However, the practice of payment was not in place in many places. Doctors were hesitant as the incentive was low compared to private hospitals. Now, the revised charges encourage private doctors to help at government hospitals. However, it is still not much,” said a senior obstetrician and gynaecologist from Coimbatore.