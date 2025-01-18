Periyar vaigai irrigation farmers to protest over including Kerala officials in Mullaiperiyar panel

He condemned the formation of the new committee, which includes officials from Kerala, claiming that officials from the minor irrigation and forest department of Kerala had previously prevented Tamil Nadu PWD officials from carrying out maintenance work on the dam. He argued that including Kerala officials in the new committee would only encourage further interference in maintenance work. “Moreover, Tamil Nadu’s rights to the Mullaiperiyar dam are based on a 999-year settlement. Tamil Nadu pays the Kerala government for the use of water for irrigation, so there is no need to include Kerala officials in the committee,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the Tamil Nadu PWD stated that the Mullaiperiyar dam had been brought under the Dam Safety Act, 2021, on 20 November 2024, and its safety, maintenance, and inspection were previously overseen by the central water commission’s supervisory panel. The NDSA chairman will directly address the issue, and officials from Kerala are only members, which will not create hindrances, he added.