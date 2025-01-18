Pondy farmers flay scheme to bring water from villages to urban areas

PUDUCHERRY: V Chandrasekhar, president of the Bangaaru Vaickal Neeraadhara Koottamaippu, (a Canal Water Resources Consortium) has urged the government for the cancellation of tender process to construct three borewells on the Sitheri Anaicut bund over the Then Pennaiyar river in Puducherry.

The project, part of the “Augmentation of Water Supply Source for Urban Areas” scheme funded by Agence Française de Développement (AFD), is intended to provide urban drinking water.

The Puducherry government floated the tender on January 13, with an estimated cost of Rs 49.38 lakh. The tender closes on January 21, with construction scheduled for completion within a month of the work order.

However, Chandrasekhar, in a memorandum to Lt Governor K Kailashnathan on Friday, criticised the project for its potential environmental impact and alleged lack of stakeholder consultation.