‘Savukku’ granted bail in case related to spreading false info on land-fraud probe

Justice GR Swaminathan, sitting in a vacation court, granted bail on Friday after hearing the application filed by the YouTuber.

The petitioner had alleged the case was filed with malicious intent based on the complaint lodged by Inspector Siva Subramaniam of the Land Fraud Investigation Unit of Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai Police, despite he cooperating with the investigation without any objection.

Shankar alleged he was taken into custody without any substantial needs only with the intention to have him imprisoned in one case after the other.