Study reveals low helmet compliance among adult motorists in Tamil Nadu, with only 1 in 4 wearing helmets

According to the study, the overwhelming belief by the riders on their ability to avoid road accidents and the general perception that helmets were unnecessary for short trips are the major reasons for the non-use of helmets. Parents transporting children to schools displayed the lowest compliance, the report said.

The CAG carried out the study at two traffic intersections each in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu in November 2024. In absolute numbers, 1,729 adults were observed in Chennai, of them, 1,023 were found wearing helmets. In Coimbatore, 2,565 of the 3,320 observed adults wore helmets.

However, the numbers were drastically low in districts like Madurai where only 242 of 2,034 observed adults wore helmets. Besides Madurai, compliance was also lower in Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai districts.

The low compliance among adults directly influences the low or nearly non-existent helmet use among children, the study said.

The compliance among children was negligible in Tiruchy, Madurai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts. In Chennai, too, it is below 25%, said the report.