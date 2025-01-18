TN liquor sales hit a high, up by Rs 47 crore this Pongal

CHENNAI: Liquor sales by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) saw a slight increase during Pongal this year and the days leading up to it, when compared to the corresponding period last year.

From January 12 to 16, Tasmac earned Rs 725.56 crore in sales, compared to Rs 678.65 crore during the same period last year, according to the data accessed by TNIE. From January 1 to 16, Tasmac recorded sales of Rs 2,462.97 crore, up from Rs 2,300.23 crore during the same period in 2024, marking an increase of Rs 162.74 crore (7.07%).

A senior Tasmac official said, “Liquor sales in Chennai and its outskirts saw a decline during the Pongal festival as many people had travelled to their hometown for the holidays. However, other outlets across the state recorded regular seasonal sales.”