Tributes pour in for MGR on his 108th birth anniversary

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami along with senior leaders of the party, functionaries and cadre paid homage to the party founder MG Ramachandran. Palaniswami and others offered floral tributes to the statue of MGR on the premises of the AIADMK headquarters here and cut a cake, weighing 108 kg, to mark the 108th birth anniversary of the late leader.
Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi, in a tweet, recalled the services of MGR and posted an old video in which Modi is seen hailing the AIADMK founder.
Former CM O Panneerselvam, who is leading the AIADMK Thondargal Urimai Meetu Kuzhu, garlanded the statue of MGR near Spencers.
Leaders including BJP state president K Annamalai paid homage to MGR.
TVK president Vijay, in a tweet, said, “MGR overcame extreme poverty and assumed centre stage in Tamil Nadu politics. MGR also became a political miracle and I salute the leader who lives on even after his death.”