Tributes pour in for MGR on his 108th birth anniversary

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi, in a tweet, recalled the services of MGR and posted an old video in which Modi is seen hailing the AIADMK founder.

Former CM O Panneerselvam, who is leading the AIADMK Thondargal Urimai Meetu Kuzhu, garlanded the statue of MGR near Spencers.

Leaders including BJP state president K Annamalai paid homage to MGR.

TVK president Vijay, in a tweet, said, “MGR overcame extreme poverty and assumed centre stage in Tamil Nadu politics. MGR also became a political miracle and I salute the leader who lives on even after his death.”