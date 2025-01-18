Vulture which flew 4,000 km to reach Pudukai electrocuted

The bird, which had travelled an impressive 4,000 km across states over five months, was found dead after coming in contact with a live wire. The vulture had made pit stops in several areas, including Chennai, before reaching Pudukkottai. It was last seen scavenging on a dog carcass near an electric wire.

S Bharathidasan, founder of Arulagam, an NGO that works towards conserving vultures in the Nilgiris, said, “I monitored and fed the bird for three weeks, hoping it would take longer flights. The bird was healthy, but due to the easy availability of food in human habitats, it was not flying long distances.”