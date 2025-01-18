Watch tower to be built at Nagamarai to boost tourism

S Manganadan, a Nagamarai resident, said, “Nagamarai was formed about a hundred years ago, when people migrated during construction of the Mettur dam. A large number of residents here have taken up cultivation and fishing as a primary occupation following this.

Tourists visit the village during holidays to enjoy the picturesque Cauvery and indulge in the local cuisine. Further, we also have a coracle and boating service, which will boost tourism. We hope the administration will make further efforts to improve tourism.”

Another resident K Rajendiran said, “Our village lies behind the Mettur dam and lies only some kilometres away from the dam through. Therefore, establishing a viewpoint here would attract tourists. Further, there is also a pending demand to construct a bridge over Cauvery, which would allow easy access to Salem.”

Meanwhile, Assistant Tourism Development officer, A Kadiresan said, “A proposal has been sent to the state government for Rs 10 crore to establish a watch tower. It is currently under process and soon tenders will be invited.”