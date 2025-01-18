Watch tower to be built at Nagamarai to boost tourism

DHARMAPURI: The district tourism department is taking steps to improve tourism in Nagamarai of Pennagaram taluk by establishing a watch tower to set up a viewpoint. Officials stated that a proposal has been sent to the state government for funds and tenders would be issued soon.
Nagamarai is a quaint village on the banks of Cauvery river. The village is located behind Mettur dam and residents have long urged the district administration to improve tourism activities to take advantage of the scenic beauty of the area. Heeding to this request and after studying the potential of the area, the tourism department has sent a proposal to the state government to set up a a watch tower here.”
S Manganadan, a Nagamarai resident, said, “Nagamarai was formed about a hundred years ago, when people migrated during construction of the Mettur dam. A large number of residents here have taken up cultivation and fishing as a primary occupation following this.
Tourists visit the village during holidays to enjoy the picturesque Cauvery and indulge in the local cuisine. Further, we also have a coracle and boating service, which will boost tourism. We hope the administration will make further efforts to improve tourism.”
Another resident K Rajendiran said, “Our village lies behind the Mettur dam and lies only some kilometres away from the dam through. Therefore, establishing a viewpoint here would attract tourists. Further, there is also a pending demand to construct a bridge over Cauvery, which would allow easy access to Salem.”
Meanwhile, Assistant Tourism Development officer, A Kadiresan said, “A proposal has been sent to the state government for Rs 10 crore to establish a watch tower. It is currently under process and soon tenders will be invited.”